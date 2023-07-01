Naquan Jones is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Tennessee Titans kick off their season in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Naquan Jones Injury Status

Jones is currently listed as active.

Naquan Jones 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 16 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Naquan Jones 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 @Bills 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 3 Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 10 Broncos 1.0 2.0 3 0 0 Week 14 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 15 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

