The 2023 campaign kicks off for Malik Willis when the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Malik Willis Injury Status

Willis is currently not on the injured list.

Malik Willis 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 31-for-61 (50.8%), 276 YDS (4.5 YPA), 0 TD, 3 INT 27 CAR, 123 YDS, 1 TD

Malik Willis Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 19.34 361 48 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 9.90 481 67 2023 ADP - 447 47

Other Titans Players

Malik Willis 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 2 @Bills 1 4 6 0 0 4 16 0 Week 8 @Texans 6 10 55 0 1 5 12 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 5 16 80 0 0 8 40 0 Week 10 Broncos 0 0 0 1 -4 0 Week 13 @Eagles 2 4 16 0 0 1 8 0 Week 15 @Chargers 3 4 20 0 0 1 8 0 Week 16 Texans 14 23 99 0 2 7 43 1

