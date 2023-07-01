At +1000, the Louisville Cardinals carry the fourth-ranked odds in the conference to win the ACC in 2023. They also have +25000 odds to win the College Football Playoff title. Dig into the odds and other numbers below before making a futures wager.

Louisville Atlantic Coast Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +25000 (Bet $10 to win $2500)

+25000 (Bet $10 to win $2500) Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Odds: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100)

+1000 (Bet $10 to win $100) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Louisville 2023 Schedule

Based on the team's opponents' combined win total last season (62), Louisville has been handed the 104th-ranked schedule in college football. In 2023, the Cardinals' schedule will include five games against teams who had winning records a year ago, including zero games against teams that had nine or more wins and three games against squads that registered three or fewer wins in 2022.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Georgia Tech September 1 1 - Murray State September 7 2 - @ Indiana September 16 3 - Boston College September 23 4 - @ NC State September 29 5 - Notre Dame October 7 6 - @ Pittsburgh October 14 7 - Duke October 28 9 - Virginia Tech November 4 10 - Virginia November 9 11 - @ Miami (FL) November 18 12 - Kentucky November 25 13 -

