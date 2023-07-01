Josh Tupou: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Josh Tupou is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Cincinnati Bengals kick off their season in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Josh Tupou Injury Status
Tupou is currently not on the injury report.
Is Tupou your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Josh Tupou 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|19 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Rep Tupou and the Cincinnati Bengals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Other Bengals Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Josh Tupou 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|1.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Patriots
|1.0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Divisional
|@Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Championship Game
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.