The Cincinnati Reds, including Jonathan India (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Padres.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India is hitting .256 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 81st in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.
  • India has had a hit in 58 of 82 games this season (70.7%), including multiple hits 18 times (22.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 11.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 82), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • India has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (32.9%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (11.0%).
  • In 57.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 40
.293 AVG .221
.385 OBP .304
.453 SLG .362
16 XBH 11
4 HR 6
21 RBI 20
30/18 K/BB 38/14
7 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (90 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wacha (7-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 15th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday, June 20 against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.90, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .209 against him.
