The Cincinnati Reds, including Jonathan India (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Padres.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Michael Wacha TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India is hitting .256 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 32 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 81st in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.

India has had a hit in 58 of 82 games this season (70.7%), including multiple hits 18 times (22.0%).

He has gone deep in 11.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 82), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

India has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (32.9%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (11.0%).

In 57.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 40 .293 AVG .221 .385 OBP .304 .453 SLG .362 16 XBH 11 4 HR 6 21 RBI 20 30/18 K/BB 38/14 7 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings