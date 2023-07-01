Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Michael Wacha) at 1:40 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto has three home runs and four walks while batting .167.
- In three of nine games this season (33.3%), Votto has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In nine games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Votto has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|.238
|AVG
|.000
|.385
|OBP
|.100
|.667
|SLG
|.000
|3
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|1
|7/3
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha makes the start for the Padres, his 15th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, June 20, the righty went six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 2.90 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .209 to his opponents.
