At +10000, Harold Landry is a long shot to win the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 28th-best in the NFL.

Harold Landry 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +10000 28th Bet $100 to win $10,000

Harold Landry Insights

The Titans ranked third-worst in passing offense (171.4 passing yards per game) and worst in passing defense (274.8 passing yards per game allowed) last year.

On defense, Tennessee was a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards last season, ranking best by allowing only 76.9 rushing yards per game. It ranked 13th on offense (125.4 rushing yards per game).

All Titans Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Derrick Henry +15000 (31st in NFL) +4000 (25th in NFL) Ryan Tannehill +12500 (28th in NFL) +25000 (112th in NFL) Harold Landry +10000 (28th in NFL) DeAndre Hopkins +8000 (37th in NFL) Kevin Byard +15000 (45th in NFL) Denico Autry +25000 (71st in NFL) Treylon Burks +20000 (75th in NFL)

