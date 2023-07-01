Bobby Witt Jr. and Freddie Freeman are among the players with prop bets available when the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Dodgers meet at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday (beginning at 7:15 PM ET).

Dodgers vs. Royals Game Info

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has put up 104 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .323/.403/.547 slash line so far this year.

Freeman has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with three doubles, two walks and six RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 1 at Rockies Jun. 29 2-for-3 1 0 3 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 28 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has recorded 82 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .270/.370/.553 slash line on the year.

Betts takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .500 with three doubles, four home runs, six walks and 10 RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 30 4-for-4 3 2 4 11 0 at Rockies Jun. 29 2-for-2 3 0 1 4 0 at Rockies Jun. 28 1-for-2 1 1 3 4 1 at Rockies Jun. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 25 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 1

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 80 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.

He has a .244/.288/.415 slash line on the season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jun. 30 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 73 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs, 10 walks and 39 RBI.

He has a slash line of .253/.289/.457 on the year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Dodgers Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

