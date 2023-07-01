China Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
China is +2800 to top Group D of the 2023 Women's World Cup (and +8000 to win the tournament).
China: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+8000
|17
|3
|Odds to Win Group D
|+2800
|21
|3
China: Last World Cup Performance
Its top scorer at the World Cup in 2019 was Li Ying, with one goal.
China: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|Denmark
|July 22
|8:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Haiti
|July 28
|7:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|England
|August 1
|7:00 AM ET
|-
|-
China Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Mengwen Li
|28
|2
|-
|Chen Gao
|31
|23
|-
|Wang Shuang
|28
|7
|-
|Li Jiayue
|33
|4
|-
|Zhu Yu
|25
|1
|-
|Lina Zhao
|31
|22
|-
|Xu Huan
|24
|12
|-
|Jiali Tang
|28
|18
|-
|Jun Ma
|34
|5
|-
|Wang Shanshan
|33
|11
|-
|Wu Cheng Shu
|26
|15
|-
|Yao Wei
|25
|8
|-
|Yanwen Wang
|24
|9
|-
|Linyan Zhang
|22
|19
|-
|Lina Yang
|29
|13
|-
|Wang Xiaoxue
|28
|3
|-
|Lou Jiahui
|32
|14
|-
|Lingwei Yao
|27
|16
|-
|Zhang Rui
|34
|10
|-
|Xin Zhang
|31
|6
|-
|Li Ying
|30
|21
|-
|Yuyi Xiao
|27
|20
|-
|Liu Yanqiu
|27
|17
|-
