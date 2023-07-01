Cam Taylor-Britt's 2023 campaign starts on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Cincinnati Bengals against the Cleveland Browns. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Cam Taylor-Britt Injury Status

Taylor-Britt is currently listed as active.

Cam Taylor-Britt 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats
55 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 6 Pass Def.

Cam Taylor-Britt 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 7 Falcons 0.0 0.0 3 0 0
Week 8 @Browns 0.0 0.0 5 0 0
Week 9 Panthers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 11 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 12 0 0
Week 12 @Titans 0.0 0.0 8 0 0
Week 13 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 3 0 1
Week 14 Browns 0.0 0.0 6 0 2
Week 15 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0
Week 16 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 4 0 2
Week 18 Ravens 0.0 1.0 9 0 1
Wild Card Ravens 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Divisional @Bills 0.0 0.0 6 1 2
Championship Game @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 3 0 1

