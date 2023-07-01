The 2023 campaign kicks off for Azeez Al-Shaair when the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Azeez Al-Shaair Injury Status

Al-Shaair is currently listed as active.

Azeez Al-Shaair 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 44 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Azeez Al-Shaair 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Bears 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 2 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 10 Chargers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 11 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 12 Saints 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 @Seahawks 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 16 Commanders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 18 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Wild Card Seahawks 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Divisional Cowboys 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Championship Game @Eagles 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

