The 2023 season kicks off for Akeem Davis-Gaither when the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns play at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Akeem Davis-Gaither Injury Status

Davis-Gaither is currently not on the injury report.

Akeem Davis-Gaither 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 37 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Akeem Davis-Gaither 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Steelers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Jets 0.0 1.0 13 0 0 Week 4 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 6 @Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 7 Falcons 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 9 Panthers 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 11 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 @Titans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Wild Card Ravens 0.0 0.0 0 1 1 Divisional @Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

