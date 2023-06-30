Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Will Benson -- batting .385 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on June 30 at 5:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-5 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Orioles.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has two doubles, three triples, three home runs and 15 walks while hitting .278.
- Benson has recorded a hit in 16 of 33 games this season (48.5%), including five multi-hit games (15.2%).
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (9.1%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In five games this season (15.2%), Benson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 12 of 33 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|.163
|AVG
|.383
|.265
|OBP
|.482
|.372
|SLG
|.553
|3
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|3
|20/6
|K/BB
|7/9
|3
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Padres have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.01 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 4.01 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
