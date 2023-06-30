TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - June 30
The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl and his .611 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 5:10 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Orioles.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is batting .317 with 12 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 21 walks.
- Friedl has gotten a hit in 39 of 58 games this season (67.2%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (34.5%).
- He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Friedl has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (32.8%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (10.3%).
- He has scored in 23 games this year (39.7%), including seven multi-run games (12.1%).
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|.309
|AVG
|.324
|.400
|OBP
|.371
|.553
|SLG
|.444
|12
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|10
|21/13
|K/BB
|20/8
|7
|SB
|7
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 87 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- The Padres will send Lugo (3-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 4.01 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .275 to his opponents.
