Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 5:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.367), slugging percentage (.484) and total hits (80) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is 34th in slugging.
- Steer has recorded a hit in 52 of 78 games this season (66.7%), including 21 multi-hit games (26.9%).
- He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Steer has driven home a run in 32 games this year (41.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 36 of 78 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|.285
|AVG
|.273
|.384
|OBP
|.353
|.460
|SLG
|.507
|13
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|25
|28/19
|K/BB
|35/17
|7
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.85 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (3-4) takes the mound for the Padres in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.01 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.01, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.
