Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Padres on June 30, 2023
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Player props are available for Juan Soto and Spencer Steer, among others, when the San Diego Padres visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Friday at 5:10 PM ET.
Reds vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 36 walks and 46 RBI (80 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.
- He's slashing .279/.367/.484 on the season.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Orioles
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 26
|3-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 25
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
India Stats
- Jonathan India has 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 32 walks and 41 RBI (79 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.
- He's slashed .256/.346/.409 so far this season.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Jun. 28
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 25
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 24
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 74 hits with 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 75 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .268/.424/.489 so far this year.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 24
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
