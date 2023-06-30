Reds vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 30
Friday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (43-38) going head to head against the San Diego Padres (37-44) at 5:10 PM ET (on June 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Reds, so expect a tight matchup.
The probable pitchers are Seth Lugo (3-4) for the Padres and Graham Ashcraft (3-6) for the Reds.
Reds vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Reds 6, Padres 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 11 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-3.
- When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The past 10 Reds contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Reds have won in 29, or 48.3%, of the 60 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win 22 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Cincinnati is the seventh-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging five runs per game (402 total).
- Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.01 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 24
|Braves
|L 7-6
|Graham Ashcraft vs Jared Shuster
|June 25
|Braves
|L 7-6
|Levi Stoudt vs Charlie Morton
|June 26
|@ Orioles
|L 10-3
|Brandon Williamson vs Cole Irvin
|June 27
|@ Orioles
|W 3-1
|Andrew Abbott vs Tyler Wells
|June 28
|@ Orioles
|W 11-7
|Luke Weaver vs Kyle Gibson
|June 30
|Padres
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Seth Lugo
|July 1
|Padres
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Seth Lugo
|July 2
|Padres
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Yu Darvish
|July 3
|@ Nationals
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Jake Irvin
|July 4
|@ Nationals
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Patrick Corbin
|July 5
|@ Nationals
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Josiah Gray
