Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Jake Fraley and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (53 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Diego Padres and Seth Lugo on June 30 at 5:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Orioles.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is hitting .272 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks.
- Fraley has picked up a hit in 39 of 63 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- In 10 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.9%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 47.6% of his games this year, Fraley has picked up at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (19.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (31.7%), including six multi-run games (9.5%).
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.273
|AVG
|.272
|.339
|OBP
|.376
|.491
|SLG
|.467
|12
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|26
|23/10
|K/BB
|15/15
|6
|SB
|6
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.85 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.01 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
