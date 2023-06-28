Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Orioles - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Orioles Player Props
|Reds vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Reds vs Orioles
|Reds vs Orioles Odds
|Reds vs Orioles Prediction
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has a double, two triples, three home runs and 15 walks while hitting .259.
- Benson has picked up a hit in 15 of 32 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- Looking at the 32 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (9.4%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In four games this season (12.5%), Benson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 32 games (34.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|17
|.163
|AVG
|.357
|.265
|OBP
|.471
|.372
|SLG
|.476
|3
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|20/6
|K/BB
|6/9
|3
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.24 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went three innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.30), 49th in WHIP (1.337), and 58th in K/9 (6.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.