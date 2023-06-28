TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Orioles - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, TJ Friedl (.442 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Orioles.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 20 walks while batting .310.
- Friedl has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (38 of 57), with at least two hits 19 times (33.3%).
- In 8.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Friedl has an RBI in 18 of 57 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 22 of 57 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|.309
|AVG
|.311
|.400
|OBP
|.355
|.553
|SLG
|.408
|12
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|7
|21/13
|K/BB
|20/7
|7
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.24).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed three innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.30), 49th in WHIP (1.337), and 58th in K/9 (6.8) among pitchers who qualify.
