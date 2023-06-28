Spencer Steer and his .442 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (75 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Gibson on June 28 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 79 hits and an OBP of .367, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .488.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

Steer has reached base via a hit in 51 games this season (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 15.6% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Steer has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (41.6%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those games (15.6%).

He has scored in 36 games this year (46.8%), including multiple runs in five games.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .285 AVG .274 .384 OBP .351 .460 SLG .514 13 XBH 20 5 HR 7 21 RBI 25 28/19 K/BB 32/16 7 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings