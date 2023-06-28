The Baltimore Orioles (48-30) and Cincinnati Reds (42-38) meet on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (8-5) to the mound, while Luke Weaver (1-2) will take the ball for the Reds.

Reds vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gibson - BAL (8-5, 4.30 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.86 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.86 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

During 12 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 6.86 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .310 to opposing hitters.

Weaver has registered one quality start this year.

Weaver has put up seven starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 12 outings this season.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Gibson

The Orioles' Gibson (8-5) will make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw three innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 35-year-old has pitched to a 4.30 ERA this season with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 16 games.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Gibson has started 16 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 14 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

The 35-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.30), 49th in WHIP (1.337), and 58th in K/9 (6.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

