Wednesday's contest at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (48-30) taking on the Cincinnati Reds (42-38) at 7:05 PM ET (on June 28). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Orioles, so expect a tight matchup.

The Orioles will give the ball to Kyle Gibson (8-5, 4.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Luke Weaver (1-2, 6.86 ERA).

Reds vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Reds vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Orioles 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cincinnati and its foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Reds' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Reds have been underdogs in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (47.5%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 8-12 when favored by +140 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cincinnati scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (391 total, 4.9 per game).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.99 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Reds Schedule