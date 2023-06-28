Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Orioles - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Joey Votto -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on June 28 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto has three home runs and four walks while batting .238.
- In three of seven games this season (42.9%), Votto has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in two of seven games played this season, and in 11.1% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this year, Votto has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- In three of seven games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|.278
|AVG
|.000
|.435
|OBP
|.250
|.778
|SLG
|.000
|3
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|0
|6/3
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.24 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 94 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander went three innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 49th, 1.337 WHIP ranks 49th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 58th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.