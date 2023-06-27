Titans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Currently the Tennessee Titans have the fourth-longest odds in the league of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +12500.
Titans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +375
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500
Tennessee Betting Insights
- Tennessee went 8-6-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Titans games.
- Tennessee was a bottom-five offense last season, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per game. Defensively, it ranked 23rd in the NFL (351.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Titans had three wins at home last year and four on the road.
- When favored last season Tennessee had just two victories (2-3). As the underdog the Titans posted a record of 4-5.
- In the AFC South the Titans were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 5-7.
Titans Impact Players
- On the ground, Derrick Henry had 13 touchdowns and 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) last year.
- In addition, Henry had 33 catches for 398 yards and zero touchdowns.
- In 12 games, Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.
- On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and picked up 98 yards.
- Chris Moore had 48 receptions for 548 yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago with the Texans.
- Chigoziem Okonkwo had 32 catches for 450 yards (26.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.
- Kevin Byard compiled four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|2
|September 17
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|3
|September 24
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|4
|October 1
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|5
|October 8
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|6
|October 15
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|8
|October 29
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 2
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|11
|November 19
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 26
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 11
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|15
|December 17
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 24
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|17
|December 31
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
Odds are current as of June 27 at 5:24 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.