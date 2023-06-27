The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer and his .629 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI) against the Orioles.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.368), slugging percentage (.493) and total hits (79) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 31st in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Steer has gotten a hit in 51 of 76 games this year (67.1%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (27.6%).

He has homered in 12 games this season (15.8%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 42.1% of his games this year, Steer has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36 games this year (47.4%), including multiple runs in five games.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .285 AVG .280 .384 OBP .354 .460 SLG .524 13 XBH 20 5 HR 7 21 RBI 25 28/19 K/BB 30/15 7 SB 1

