The Baltimore Orioles host the Cincinnati Reds at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Adley Rutschman, Spencer Steer and others in this game.

Reds vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Steer Stats

Steer has 79 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 34 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .282/.368/.493 so far this year.

Steer hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jun. 26 3-for-3 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Braves Jun. 25 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 1 vs. Braves Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Braves Jun. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

India Stats

Jonathan India has recorded 79 hits with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .262/.350/.419 slash line so far this season.

India heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a walk and an RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jun. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 25 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 23 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Tyler Wells Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Wells Stats

Tyler Wells (6-3) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 15th start of the season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Wells has pitched five or more innings in 15 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 15 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.22 ERA ranks 17th, .888 WHIP ranks first, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th.

Wells Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Jun. 21 5.0 4 4 2 6 3 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 15 6.2 5 2 2 8 1 vs. Royals Jun. 9 6.2 5 2 2 4 1 at Giants Jun. 4 5.1 4 2 2 9 2 vs. Guardians May. 29 6.0 4 1 1 7 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 51 walks and 34 RBI (75 total hits).

He has a .269/.380/.416 slash line so far this season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds Jun. 26 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 vs. Mariners Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has recorded 76 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .270/.332/.496 on the year.

Santander takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .381 with three home runs and five RBI.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 26 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 24 4-for-4 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rays Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

