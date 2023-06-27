On Tuesday, Luke Maile (.357 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is batting .241 with six doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Maile has had a hit in 15 of 30 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits four times (13.3%).

He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 30), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In six games this season (20.0%), Maile has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (13.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight games this year (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 12 .180 AVG .345 .241 OBP .406 .260 SLG .724 2 XBH 7 1 HR 2 4 RBI 7 18/3 K/BB 7/3 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings