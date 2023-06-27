Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Orioles - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Joey Votto (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto has three home runs and three walks while batting .278.
- This season, Votto has totaled at least one hit in three of six games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In six games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In two games this year, Votto has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- In three of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|.278
|AVG
|-
|.435
|OBP
|-
|.778
|SLG
|-
|3
|XBH
|-
|3
|HR
|-
|7
|RBI
|-
|6/3
|K/BB
|-
|0
|SB
|-
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.25).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 92 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.22 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.22), first in WHIP (.888), and 28th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
