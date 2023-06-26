After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Cole Irvin) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .254 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks.

Stephenson has had a hit in 47 of 73 games this year (64.4%), including multiple hits 18 times (24.7%).

He has homered in 6.8% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Stephenson has an RBI in 26 of 73 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.

In 30 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 36 .250 AVG .257 .331 OBP .329 .341 SLG .382 6 XBH 12 3 HR 2 15 RBI 17 37/15 K/BB 45/13 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings