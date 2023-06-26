Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Orioles - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jonathan India (.184 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Braves.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati with a slugging percentage of .421, fueled by 27 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 89th in the league in slugging.
- India has gotten at least one hit in 71.8% of his games this season (56 of 78), with at least two hits 18 times (23.1%).
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (11.5%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- India has had an RBI in 26 games this season (33.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 45 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|37
|.297
|AVG
|.230
|.391
|OBP
|.306
|.462
|SLG
|.382
|16
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|19
|29/18
|K/BB
|36/13
|7
|SB
|4
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 91 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Irvin (1-3) takes the mound for the Orioles in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 7.71 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when the lefty tossed one inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.71, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .316 against him.
