Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Will Benson -- batting .407 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Braves.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Braves Player Props
|Reds vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Braves Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Braves
|Reds vs Braves Odds
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is batting .266 with a double, two triples, three home runs and 15 walks.
- In 14 of 30 games this year (46.7%) Benson has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (13.3%).
- He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Benson has driven in a run in four games this season (13.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 games this year (36.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|.175
|AVG
|.359
|.283
|OBP
|.479
|.400
|SLG
|.487
|3
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|17/6
|K/BB
|5/9
|3
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.84 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 15th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.71 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old's 3.71 ERA ranks 34th, 1.450 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 10.5 K/9 ranks ninth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.