Will Benson -- batting .407 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Braves.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Will Benson At The Plate

  • Benson is batting .266 with a double, two triples, three home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 14 of 30 games this year (46.7%) Benson has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (13.3%).
  • He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Benson has driven in a run in four games this season (13.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 11 games this year (36.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 16
.175 AVG .359
.283 OBP .479
.400 SLG .487
3 XBH 3
3 HR 0
4 RBI 2
17/6 K/BB 5/9
3 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Braves' 3.84 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 15th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.71 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old's 3.71 ERA ranks 34th, 1.450 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 10.5 K/9 ranks ninth.
