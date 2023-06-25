After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Charlie Morton) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks while batting .254.

In 46 of 72 games this year (63.9%) Stephenson has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

In 6.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Stephenson has had an RBI in 26 games this season (36.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.3%).

He has scored in 29 games this season (40.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 36 .250 AVG .257 .333 OBP .329 .344 SLG .382 6 XBH 12 3 HR 2 15 RBI 17 35/15 K/BB 45/13 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings