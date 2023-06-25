The Atlanta Braves (49-27) and Cincinnati Reds (41-36) square off on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (6-6) to the mound, while Levi Stoudt will take the ball for the Reds.

Reds vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (6-6, 3.71 ERA) vs Stoudt - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Levi Stoudt

Stoudt will make his first start of the season for the Reds.

The righty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

The Braves will send Morton (6-6) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

The 39-year-old has pitched to a 3.71 ERA this season with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4.1 walks per nine across 14 games.

He has six quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Morton will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.71 ERA ranks 34th, 1.450 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 10.5 K/9 ranks ninth.

