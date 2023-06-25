Reds vs. Braves Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 25
The Atlanta Braves (49-27) and Cincinnati Reds (41-36) square off on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (6-6) to the mound, while Levi Stoudt will take the ball for the Reds.
Reds vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (6-6, 3.71 ERA) vs Stoudt - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Levi Stoudt
- Stoudt will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The righty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton
- The Braves will send Morton (6-6) to the mound for his 15th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.
- The 39-year-old has pitched to a 3.71 ERA this season with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4.1 walks per nine across 14 games.
- He has six quality starts in 14 chances this season.
- Morton will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.71 ERA ranks 34th, 1.450 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 10.5 K/9 ranks ninth.
