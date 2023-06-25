Reds vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 25
Sunday's game features the Atlanta Braves (49-27) and the Cincinnati Reds (41-36) facing off at Great American Ball Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 7-6 win for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on June 25.
The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (6-6) for the Braves and Levi Stoudt for the Reds.
Reds vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Braves 7, Reds 6.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Over 11.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The previous 10 Reds contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (48.2%) in those games.
- This year, Cincinnati has won eight of 19 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Cincinnati is No. 9 in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (379 total runs).
- The Reds have pitched to a 4.96 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 19
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Brandon Williamson vs Austin Gomber
|June 20
|Rockies
|W 8-6
|Ben Lively vs Noah Davis
|June 21
|Rockies
|W 5-3
|Andrew Abbott vs Jake Bird
|June 23
|Braves
|W 11-10
|Luke Weaver vs AJ Smith-Shawver
|June 24
|Braves
|L 7-6
|Graham Ashcraft vs Jared Shuster
|June 25
|Braves
|-
|Levi Stoudt vs Charlie Morton
|June 26
|@ Orioles
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Cole Irvin
|June 27
|@ Orioles
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Tyler Wells
|June 28
|@ Orioles
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Kyle Gibson
|June 30
|Padres
|-
|TBA vs Michael Wacha
|July 1
|Padres
|-
|Ben Lively vs Seth Lugo
