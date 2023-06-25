Sunday's game features the Atlanta Braves (49-27) and the Cincinnati Reds (41-36) facing off at Great American Ball Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 7-6 win for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on June 25.

The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (6-6) for the Braves and Levi Stoudt for the Reds.

Reds vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 7, Reds 6.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 11.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The previous 10 Reds contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (48.2%) in those games.

This year, Cincinnati has won eight of 19 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 9 in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (379 total runs).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.96 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Reds Schedule