Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Senzel -- .100 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Braves.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel has eight doubles, five home runs and 19 walks while batting .242.
- Senzel has gotten a hit in 29 of 50 games this year (58.0%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (24.0%).
- He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Senzel has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (44.0%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (10.0%).
- He has scored in 18 games this year (36.0%), including multiple runs in five games.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|22
|.212
|AVG
|.278
|.259
|OBP
|.380
|.313
|SLG
|.443
|6
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|14
|27/6
|K/BB
|17/13
|3
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- The Braves rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves are sending Morton (6-6) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.71 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.71), 62nd in WHIP (1.450), and ninth in K/9 (10.5).
