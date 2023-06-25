Wimbledon field is shrinking , as Marketa Vondrousova plays in a quarterfinal against Jessica Pegula. Vondrousova has +2800 odds to win this tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Vondrousova at 2023 Wimbledon

  • Next Round: Quarterfinals
  • Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
  • Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
  • Court Surface: Grass

Vondrousova's Next Match

After beating Marie Bouzkova 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, Vondrousova will meet Pegula in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, July 11 at 6:00 AM ET.

Marketa Vondrousova Grand Slam Odds

  • Wimbeldon odds to win: +2800
Vondrousova Stats

  • In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Vondrousova defeated No. 33-ranked Bouzkova, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.
  • In 10 tournaments over the past year, Vondrousova is yet to win a title, and her overall record is 24-9.
  • Vondrousova has not won any of her two tournaments on grass over the past year, with a record of 6-1 on that surface.
  • Vondrousova, over the past 12 months, has played 33 matches across all court types, and 20.6 games per match.
  • Vondrousova, over the past 12 months, has played seven matches on grass, and 21.3 games per match.
  • Over the past 12 months, Vondrousova has been victorious in 43.3% of her return games and 73.6% of her service games.
  • Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Vondrousova has won 82.4% of her games on serve and 32.0% on return.

