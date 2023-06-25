After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Charlie Morton) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joey Votto At The Plate (2022)

Votto hit .205 with 18 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 44 walks.

Votto had a hit in 52 of 91 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He homered in 12.1% of his games last year (11 of 91), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Votto picked up an RBI in 27 of 91 games last season (29.7%), including nine occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.9%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.

He scored a run in 28.6% of his 91 games last season, with two or more runs in 5.5% of those games (five).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 45 .185 AVG .224 .312 OBP .326 .389 SLG .352 15 XBH 15 8 HR 3 26 RBI 15 44/25 K/BB 53/19 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)