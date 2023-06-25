After bowing out in the round of 16 of Bett1open in her previous tournament (eliminated by Veronika Kudermetova), Aryna Sabalenka will open Wimbledon against Panna Udvardy (in the round of 128). Sabalenka has +550 odds (second-best) to take home the trophy from AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Sabalenka at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Sabalenka's Next Match

In her opener at Wimbledon, on Tuesday, July 4 (at 6:00 AM ET) in the round of 128, Sabalenka will play Udvardy.

Sabalenka has current moneyline odds of -3000 to win her next contest versus Udvardy. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Aryna Sabalenka Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +550

US Open odds to win: +500

Wimbledon odds to win: +550

Sabalenka Stats

Sabalenka most recently played on June 22, 2023, a 2-6, 6-7 loss to No. 13-ranked Kudermetova in the Round of 16 of Bett1open.

In 16 tournaments over the past 12 months, Sabalenka has gone 46-15 and has won a pair of titles.

Sabalenka is 1-1 on grass over the past 12 months.

Sabalenka has played 21.4 games per match in her 61 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

Sabalenka, over the past 12 months, has played two matches on grass, and 19 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Sabalenka has been victorious in 39.7% of her return games and 74.6% of her service games.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Sabalenka has won 80% of her games on serve and 22.2% on return.

