Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Saturday, Tyler Stephenson (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Jared Shuster. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .254 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks.
- Stephenson has gotten a hit in 46 of 72 games this year (63.9%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (25.0%).
- In five games this year, he has gone deep (6.9%, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 36.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.3% of his games.
- In 40.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.2%).
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.250
|AVG
|.257
|.333
|OBP
|.329
|.344
|SLG
|.382
|6
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|17
|35/15
|K/BB
|45/13
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (81 total, 1.1 per game).
- Shuster (4-2 with a 4.57 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday, June 16 against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 4.57 ERA and 5 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
