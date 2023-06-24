The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl has 12 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .311.
  • Friedl has gotten a hit in 35 of 53 games this year (66.0%), including 18 multi-hit games (34.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in four games this season (7.5%), homering in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Friedl has picked up an RBI in 32.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
  • In 35.8% of his games this season (19 of 53), he has scored, and in five of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 26
.318 AVG .305
.402 OBP .353
.580 SLG .379
12 XBH 7
4 HR 0
21 RBI 6
20/11 K/BB 19/7
5 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
  • Braves pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (81 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Shuster (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.57 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, June 16 against the Colorado Rockies, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up a 4.57 ERA and 5 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
