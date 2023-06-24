Jonathan India and Ronald Acuna Jr. are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves play at Great American Ball Park on Saturday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).

Reds vs. Braves Game Info

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

India Stats

India has 77 hits with 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.353/.428 on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 23 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 18 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 32 walks and 40 RBI (73 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .271/.358/.465 on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Astros Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 100 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 37 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen 33 bases.

He has a slash line of .329/.403/.563 so far this year.

Acuna will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .348 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 23 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 1 at Phillies Jun. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 at Phillies Jun. 20 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 21 walks and 53 RBI (77 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .266/.320/.498 on the year.

Albies enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Phillies Jun. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 18 3-for-5 1 1 4 6 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 17 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0

