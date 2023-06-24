Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves take on Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 73 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 227 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 14th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds rank 10th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored 373 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .335.

The Reds rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.93 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined 1.444 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Graham Ashcraft (3-5) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, June 8, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has five quality starts in 13 chances this season.

In 13 starts this season, Ashcraft has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of five innings per appearance.

He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Astros W 9-7 Away Luke Weaver Ronel Blanco 6/19/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Home Brandon Williamson Austin Gomber 6/20/2023 Rockies W 8-6 Home Ben Lively Noah Davis 6/21/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Home Andrew Abbott Jake Bird 6/23/2023 Braves W 11-10 Home Luke Weaver AJ Smith-Shawver 6/24/2023 Braves - Home Graham Ashcraft Jared Shuster 6/25/2023 Braves - Home Ben Lively Charlie Morton 6/26/2023 Orioles - Away Brandon Williamson Kyle Bradish 6/27/2023 Orioles - Away Andrew Abbott Tyler Wells 6/28/2023 Orioles - Away Luke Weaver Kyle Gibson 6/30/2023 Padres - Home - Michael Wacha

