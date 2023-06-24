Graham Ashcraft will attempt to control Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves when they square off against his Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

The Braves have been listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+120). The total is 11.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -145 +120 11.5 -115 -105 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Reds have a perfect record of 4-0.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been victorious in 27, or 49.1%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has entered 37 games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 19-18 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 43 of its 76 opportunities.

The Reds have posted a record of 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-18 20-17 15-17 26-18 26-26 15-9

