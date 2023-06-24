Reds vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 24
Saturday's game features the Atlanta Braves (48-27) and the Cincinnati Reds (41-35) facing off at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 24.
The probable pitchers are Jared Shuster (4-2) for the Braves and Graham Ashcraft (3-5) for the Reds.
Reds vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Braves 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Under 12 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the underdog four times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.
- When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.
- The Reds have been victorious in 27, or 49.1%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 20-21 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- Cincinnati is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.9 runs per game (373 total).
- Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.93 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 18
|@ Astros
|W 9-7
|Luke Weaver vs Ronel Blanco
|June 19
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Brandon Williamson vs Austin Gomber
|June 20
|Rockies
|W 8-6
|Ben Lively vs Noah Davis
|June 21
|Rockies
|W 5-3
|Andrew Abbott vs Jake Bird
|June 23
|Braves
|W 11-10
|Luke Weaver vs AJ Smith-Shawver
|June 24
|Braves
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Jared Shuster
|June 25
|Braves
|-
|Ben Lively vs Charlie Morton
|June 26
|@ Orioles
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Kyle Bradish
|June 27
|@ Orioles
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Tyler Wells
|June 28
|@ Orioles
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Kyle Gibson
|June 30
|Padres
|-
|TBA vs Michael Wacha
