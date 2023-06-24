Saturday's game features the Atlanta Braves (48-27) and the Cincinnati Reds (41-35) facing off at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 24.

The probable pitchers are Jared Shuster (4-2) for the Braves and Graham Ashcraft (3-5) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog four times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have been victorious in 27, or 49.1%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 20-21 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Cincinnati is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.9 runs per game (373 total).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.93 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule