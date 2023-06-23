On Friday, Spencer Steer (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be AJ Smith-Shawver. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Great American Ball Park

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 73 hits and an OBP of .356 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 45th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Steer has gotten a hit in 48 of 72 games this season (66.7%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (26.4%).

In 13.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.3% of his games this year, Steer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34 games this year (47.2%), including multiple runs in five games.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 37 .283 AVG .264 .377 OBP .338 .441 SLG .493 11 XBH 19 4 HR 6 18 RBI 22 26/17 K/BB 30/14 6 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings