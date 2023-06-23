The Atlanta Braves (48-26) and the Cincinnati Reds (40-35) will clash in the series opener on Friday, June 23 at Great American Ball Park, with AJ Smith-Shawver getting the ball for the Braves and Luke Weaver toeing the rubber for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Reds are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Braves (-150). The total is 11 runs for this game.

Reds vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Reds vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Reds and Braves game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Reds (+125), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Reds win, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Spencer Steer hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more.

Reds vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 41 out of the 63 games, or 65.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have a record of 30-13 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (69.8% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 60% chance to win.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have come away with 26 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 15 times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Jonathan India 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Joey Votto 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+135)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 2nd Win NL Central +300 - 2nd

