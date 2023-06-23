Friday's game at Great American Ball Park has the Atlanta Braves (48-26) matching up with the Cincinnati Reds (40-35) at 6:40 PM ET (on June 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Braves will call on AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0) against the Reds and Luke Weaver (1-2).

Reds vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Braves

  • Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

  • The Reds have played as the underdog four times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.
  • When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.
  • Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.
  • The Reds have won in 26, or 48.1%, of the 54 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 15-16 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
  • The Reds have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
  • Cincinnati scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (362 total, 4.8 per game).
  • The Reds have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.86) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 17 @ Astros W 10-3 Hunter Greene vs Brandon Bielak
June 18 @ Astros W 9-7 Luke Weaver vs Ronel Blanco
June 19 Rockies W 5-4 Brandon Williamson vs Austin Gomber
June 20 Rockies W 8-6 Ben Lively vs Noah Davis
June 21 Rockies W 5-3 Andrew Abbott vs Jake Bird
June 23 Braves - Luke Weaver vs AJ Smith-Shawver
June 24 Braves - Luke Weaver vs Jared Shuster
June 25 Braves - Ben Lively vs Charlie Morton
June 26 @ Orioles - Brandon Williamson vs Kyle Bradish
June 27 @ Orioles - Andrew Abbott vs Tyler Wells
June 28 @ Orioles - Luke Weaver vs Kyle Gibson

