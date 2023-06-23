Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start AJ Smith-Shawver) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Joey Votto At The Plate (2022)
- Votto hit .205 with 18 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 44 walks.
- Votto had a hit in 52 of 91 games last season, with multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He homered in 12.1% of his games in 2022 (11 of 91), including 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Votto picked up an RBI in 27 games last season out of 91 (29.7%), including multiple RBIs in 9.9% of those games (nine times) and three or more RBIs on five occasions..
- He scored in 28.6% of his 91 games last year, with more than one run in 5.5% of those games (five).
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.185
|AVG
|.224
|.312
|OBP
|.326
|.389
|SLG
|.352
|15
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|15
|44/25
|K/BB
|53/19
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combined to surrender 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Smith-Shawver (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, June 15, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
