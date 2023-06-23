After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start AJ Smith-Shawver) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Joey Votto At The Plate (2022)

Votto hit .205 with 18 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 44 walks.

Votto had a hit in 52 of 91 games last season, with multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He homered in 12.1% of his games in 2022 (11 of 91), including 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Votto picked up an RBI in 27 games last season out of 91 (29.7%), including multiple RBIs in 9.9% of those games (nine times) and three or more RBIs on five occasions..

He scored in 28.6% of his 91 games last year, with more than one run in 5.5% of those games (five).

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 45 .185 AVG .224 .312 OBP .326 .389 SLG .352 15 XBH 15 8 HR 3 26 RBI 15 44/25 K/BB 53/19 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)