2023 Travelers Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut will host the 2023 Travelers Championship from June 22-25 ($20M purse), with Xander Schauffele the most recent winner and Scottie Scheffler this year's favorite (+600).
Travelers Championship First Round Information
- Start Time: 6:45 AM ET
- Venue: TPC River Highlands
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Par/Distance: Par 70/6,852 yards
Travelers Championship Best Odds to Win
Scottie Scheffler
- Tee Time: 12:40 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +600
Scheffler Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|U.S. Open
|3rd
|-7
|194
|67-68-68-70
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3rd
|-6
|1
|74-73-68-67
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3rd
|-7
|1
|67-67-72-67
Rory McIlroy
- Tee Time: 12:50 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1000
McIlroy Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|U.S. Open
|2nd
|-9
|192
|65-67-69-70
|RBC Canadian Open
|9th
|-12
|5
|71-67-66-72
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|7th
|-3
|4
|72-68-70-75
Jon Rahm
- Tee Time: 12:40 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1000
Rahm Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|U.S. Open
|10th
|-3
|198
|69-73-70-65
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16th
|E
|7
|70-70-74-74
|PGA Championship
|50th
|+7
|16
|76-68-72-71
Patrick Cantlay
- Tee Time: 7:15 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1100
Cantlay Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|U.S. Open
|14th
|-2
|199
|71-71-67-69
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30th
|+2
|9
|71-67-74-78
|PGA Championship
|9th
|-1
|8
|74-67-72-66
Xander Schauffele
- Tee Time: 7:25 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1400
Schauffele Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|U.S. Open
|10th
|-3
|198
|62-70-73-72
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24th
|+1
|8
|77-66-72-74
|PGA Championship
|18th
|+2
|11
|72-72-71-67
Travelers Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Viktor Hovland
|+1600
|Collin Morikawa
|+2500
|Tony Finau
|+2800
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2800
|Rickie Fowler
|+3300
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+3300
|Russell Henley
|+4000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+4000
|Max Homa
|+4000
|Wyndham Clark
|+4000
